Pakistan govt’s official X account withheld in India over Pahalgam terror attack

The official X account of the Government of Pakistan has been suspended in India following Tuesday’s terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. After reports claimed that two of the terrorists were foreign nationals, probably from Pakistan, India announced several punitive measures, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with the neighbouring country.

According to X, the account was withheld in India in response to a legal demand. As per the X’s official policy on withholding the account, a valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity is necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country.

“Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s),” the X help centre stated in its policy.

The move comes in response to the brutal terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. A group of terrorists opened fire at tourists, killing 26 people, including a local guide and a Nepali national.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and announced several punitive measures against Pakistan, officially holding the country responsible for the attack.

Pakistan, however, has denied any involvement in the attack. Following India’s announcement of punitive measures, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday.

According to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PM Sharif has convened the meeting of the National Security Committee to respond to the Indian Government’s punitive measures against the country.