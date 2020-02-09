The Democratic Students Federation on Sunday supported the allegations of molestation by female students during the annual fest at Delhi University’s Gargi College which was held earlier this week.

It was alleged by the student’s group that scores of inebriated men groped and harassed students on the third day of the annual fest ‘Reverie’.

“On February 6 deliberate negligence on the part of the administration and the security led to a situation where a score of inebriated men were allowed to enter the campus and grope and harass the students,” DSF said in a statement.

The intruders raised slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and waived saffron flags, it added.

“Students were repeatedly groped by these men as well as locked inside the bathroom by them. One of the students lost consciousness due to the mental and physical trauma brought on by the presence of this mob of lumpen sexual harassers,” DSF alleged.

DSF also hit out at the security arrangements by saying the security guards turned a blind eye to the proceedings and the administration reinforced their apathy.

“Whilst the security guards were supposed to check the entry pass of all the male students wanting to attend the fest, as well as frisk them at the entry, these hooligans were given a free hand to do as they please,” it added.

However, the college principal denied the allegations of the molestation, levied by a second-year student of Political Science.