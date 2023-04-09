Demand for Hindu rashtra in the presence MP CM

Two prominent young Hindu religious leaders, Devkinandan Thakur, and Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, have, in unison, raised a demand for transforming India into Hindu Rashtra and reclaiming the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

Addressing a Sanaatan Dharma Sabha (religious congregation) at the TT Nagar Dusshera Ground in Bhopal late last evening, both religious figures raised these issues.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief V D Sharma, and other leaders were present at the function that marked the closing of Devkinandan Thakur’s seven-day Shrimad Bhaagwat Katha event.

Famous mythological stories narrator Devkinandan Thakur said, “Whenever I pay obeisance at Mathura, my eyes see something else too. The time has come to free Kanha (Lord Krishna) and very soon I am going to launch a massive movement for it. The movement will begin from Bhopal,” he asserted.

Thakur stressed the need of creating a Hindu Rashtra. “We are not allowed to take out Lord Rama’s shobha yatra in New Delhi. If not in Delhi, then are we supposed to take out Lord Rama’s procession in Pakistan?” he questioned. “This is all because you (Hindus) are still divided in castes. The day you become one, no one can stop us,” Devkinandan Thakur averred.

From the same stage, Baageshwar Dhaam Peethadheeshwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri announced, “The movement to free Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and construct a magnificent temple there has been launched from Bhopal today.”

Shastri supported Thakur’s demand and said it is absolutely necessary to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

Both religious leaders announced that ‘jaagriti yaatras’ (awareness campaigns) would be held all over the country very soon.