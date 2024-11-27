Delhi’s financial condition deteriorated under AAP’s tenure: Gupta

In a fresh attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said Delhi’s financial condition has “deteriorated” under the ruling dispensation.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Atishi, he expressed serious concerns over the alleged crumbling financial health of the state exchequer. He highlighted the alarming dependence on external loans to meet even basic financial obligations, including funding for essential infrastructure projects.

In the letter, he questioned the government’s priorities, citing “lavish” expenditures on the ‘Sheesh Mahal’, the official residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and under-utilised school buildings while neglecting sustainable financial planning.The Leader of Opposition stated the AAP government’s Rs 10,000 crore “loan” is an attempt to trap Delhi in a cycle of debt to fund their electoral ambitions.

Asserting that under AAP’s tenure, Delhi’s financial condition has deteriorated significantly, Gupta said, “Mounting revenue expenditure, unbudgeted projects, and a lack of a fiscal recovery roadmap have pushed the city toward long-term instability. For the first time in decades, the government’s expenditure is set to exceed its receipts, signalling a complete breakdown of financial discipline.”

He pointed out the government’s “failure” to meet basic financial obligations, such as paying employee salaries on time, as evidence of its administrative collapse. He alleged critical infrastructure projects remain stalled, while the city’s economic foundation erodes day by day.