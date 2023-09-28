Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offer prayers at Ganesh Pandal in Netaji Subash Place

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered prayers at a Ganesh pandal in Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on the occasion of the ten day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Rajnath Singh performed an arti on the occasion and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month ‘Bhadrapada’, started on September 19 this year.

This auspicious 10-day festival started with ‘Chaturthi’ and will end on ‘Anantha Chaturdashi’.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Advertisement