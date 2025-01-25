Delhi polls: Parvesh Verma takes Kejriwal’s cutout for a dip in polluted Yamuna river

BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Saturday took a boat ride in Yamuna river to target AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the river by 2025.

Verma, aboard a motorboat, carried a cutout of Arvind Kejriwal, symbolically making it take a dip in the polluted waters of the river.

The cutout also featured a message that read, “Main fail ho gaya. Mujhe vote mat dena. 2025 tak main Yamuna saaf nahi kar paya” (I have failed. Don’t vote for me as I couldn’t clean the Yamuna River by 2025).

The move comes days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna river.

Addressing a poll rally in the national capital’s Kirari area on Thursday, Yogi said, “I, along with all my ministers, took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is on. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi along with his ministers. He should answer if he has any moral courage,” he said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the results are likely to be announced on February 8.