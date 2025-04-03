Delhi Govt to draft 50-year Master Plan to resolve water crisis: Minister Verma

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma assured residents on Thursday that the BJP government is actively working to ensure a steady supply of clean water, asserting that the city’s water crisis will soon be a thing of the past.

During an inspection of Wazirabad Barrage, water treatment plants, and sewage treatment plants, Verma personally drank treated water to assess its quality. He confirmed that work is underway to ensure the supply of clean and safe water to the people of Delhi.

The Minister also announced that the Delhi government is preparing a 50-year master plan for water management to prevent future crises.

As part of this initiative, issues such as pipeline leakage, water conservation measures, and the water supply network will be addressed and upgraded.

“I personally drank the treated water and checked its quality. It is completely safe and drinkable,” Verma stated during the inspection.

He criticized previous governments for merely making statements without concrete action.

“Instead of indulging in politics that confuses or scares the public, we are working at the grassroots level to ensure every citizen gets clean water,” he said.

Verma highlighted that the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level of the inspected water was 170, which meets WHO and Indian safety standards.

He also revealed that the government is developing an IT dashboard for real-time monitoring of water quality at Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

To address the city’s water storage challenges, Verma announced that Wazirabad Barrage’s water storage capacity will be expanded within the next one-and-a-half months to ensure a consistent water supply during the summer months.

He also emphasized that concrete measures are being taken to tackle Yamuna River pollution and illegal encroachments along its banks.

The Delhi Jal Board has sought assistance from the Indian Army’s Territorial Army to enforce stricter surveillance and prevent garbage disposal into the river.

Verma attributed part of the city’s water issues to old pipelines and leakages caused by household water pumps, which lead to unnecessary wastage. He stressed that this is the first time a scientific master plan is being developed to prevent future crises.

Reassuring citizens, Verma said the government is committed to long-term planning for clean water supply and urged them to ignore misleading political narratives, stating, “Our work will speak for itself.”