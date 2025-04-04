Six-km-long elevated road to be built in NE Delhi’s Sonia Vihar Pusta to resolve traffic issues: Verma

In a bid to strengthen Delhi’s infrastructure and improve the flow of traffic, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday announced the construction of a six-kilometre-long elevated road on Sonia Vihar Pusta in the North Eastern part of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

The elevated road will be built from Nanaksar Gurdwara T-Point to the Delhi-UP border (Tronica City), the minister said.

Advertisement

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra had been advocating for a solution to the long-standing traffic problems in the Sonia Vihar area, and taking note of the problem of severe traffic congestion, the PWD has decided to construct this flyover, which will provide relief to local residents.

Advertisement

Speaking on the project, Verma said that his cabinet colleague Mishra has been working tirelessly to get this road constructed to solve the problem of the people living in Sonia Vihar, who have been struggling with severe traffic congestion.

Verma further informed that due to the large number of trees in the area, the government has now decided to build an elevated flyover instead.

He said that the issue was discussed with CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday, and the project has received her approval.

The minister said that the flyover will significantly enhance Delhi’s infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and provide much-needed relief to the people of the area.

It is being said that with the construction of the elevated road, traffic between Delhi and Tronica City (Uttar Pradesh) will become smoother, congestion issues will be resolved, and local residents will benefit from improved road facilities.

Meanwhile, Verma also inspected road and other infrastructure improvement works in the Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency in East Delhi along with MLA OP Sharma.

He inspected areas between Kadkadi Mod and Balko Society, which fall under the Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency.

Responding to the demands of the MLA, the PWD is working on removing debris along both sides of the road and undertaking beautification efforts.

During the site visit, issues related to encroachment were also observed, and officials have been instructed to take immediate action for resolution.

Minister Verma directed officials to ensure the work is completed at the earliest so that local residents can benefit from improved facilities.