Delhi polls: No ticket for family member or friend, Kejriwal assures AAP workers

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, gave a message to the party’s office bearers and workers in Delhi assuring them he won’t give a ticket to any of his family members or friends.

He said the party would only give tickets to those who are good at work and have a positive image among the people of the area concerned in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal advised the party workers to keep away from the hassles of who got the ticket and who didn’t and asked them to assume that their party chief was contesting all 70 seats in Delhi.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the saffron party has governments in 20 states, but there is no free electricity in any state, while only AAP provides free electricity in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal said if the AAP was not voted to power in Delhi, the excellent government schools opened here would no longer remain, while free electricity would also stop.

The AAP chief said that the upcoming Delhi elections are like a crusade, which he said was indicated when the party won the Mayoral polls.

Kejriwal said that the BJP was hoping to win the mayoral elections, but God is with the AAP and things turned out in such a way that the party won by 3 votes.

He asserted, “God is our biggest strength.”

He asked what work the LG, who represents the Centre, did for the people of Delhi with a good amount of financial resources and power.