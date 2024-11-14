Delhi Police’s mega crackdown on narco offenders under operation Kavach 6.0

In a major crackdown against narcotics trade, Delhi police, under operation Kavach 6.0, on Thursday arrested 140 people from across 907 locations in the city.

The crackdown resulted in the seizure of approximately 870 grams of heroin, 200 kg of ganja, 16 grams of cocaine, and 404 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy).

“A total of 139 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia.

Additionally, cash worth Rs 34,000, one gold chain of 20 grams, 15 stolen motorcycles and a tempo, were also seized, he added.

Moreover, 14 people were held under the Arms Act and six country made pistols were also seized, the official said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva added that in the current year till October, Delhi Police have arrested 1,268 Narco-offenders in 886 cases related to the NDPS Act and recovered about 71 kg of heroin, 1,293 kg of cocaine, 3,241 kg of ganja, 103 kg of opium, and 50 kg of charas.

Srivastva added that the operation ‘Kavach’ was started in May 2023, to focus on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the trafficking, distribution of narcotic substances and till now five such operations have been successfully conducted.

During Kavach 6.0, coordinated raids were started from 5 pm on Tuesday till the same time on next day at 907 locations in all 15 Police districts of the city. In addition to the narcotic substances, the cops also seized a considerable amount of illegal liquor resulting in the arrest of 207 people and registration of 208 cases under the Delhi Excise Act.

Further Illegal Pan Shops situated in the areas of Eastern part comprising GTB Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Karkardooma, raids were conducted within a 100 meters radius of the schools and were 44 numbers of violators have also been prosecuted under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTP) act for selling tobacco products.