The Delhi Police Crime Branch has started the investigation in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) January 5 violence case for which a team of nearly a dozen cops were stationed at the campus.

So far, the police have issued notices to nine accused in the case asking them to join the investigation into the JNU violence. Out of these nine accused, seven are from the Left organisations.

Three out of the seven Left organisations’ students — Aishe Ghosh, Bhaskar Vijay, and Pankaj — joined the investigation on Monday.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who sustained an injury on the head during the Jan 5 violence, was questioned separately earlier in the day, a police officer said. He added that among the questions asked to Aishe, one was who had hit her and whether she could identify the attacker.

Ghosh was also asked about the stitches she received due to her head injury.

Two ABVP members, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, whose faces emerged during a TV channel sting, refused to join the investigation, police said. They hoped that the duo will join the investigation on Tuesday.

The police also called up a ‘masked woman’, identified as Komal Sharma, but her phone was found to be switched off.

“A notice has been sent to her to join the investigation. She is a student of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College,” said the official.

Two other suspects, Bhaskar Vijay and Pankaj were questioned together by a Special Investigation Team.

Through the investigation, the police is trying to connect the dots to come out with the sequence that unfolded on January 5 at JNU campus.

Meanwhile, the police have also send legal notice to 37 more people who were part of the WhatsApp group involved in the violence.