Delhi Police Crime Branch to probe Jahangirpuri violence case

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will now investigate the case of communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. A senior police official said on Monday.

The development comes just a day after Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak had said that teams from northwest district police and the Crime Branch are jointly working on the case.

Severe clashes broke out between the two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

It was officially learnt that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has been formed to probe the whole incident which will consist of five assistant commissioners of police and 10 inspectors.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of the Crime Branch have already initiated the investigation and earlier in the morning, could be seen examining the area where the violence took place.

Apart from the Crime Branch, an eight-member forensic team is also on the spot to collect samples and evidence. The team is likely to furnish its report within a week.

