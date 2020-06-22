According to the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, India’s tally has risen from 410,461 to 425,282, an increase of 3.6% following a daily increase of 14,821 in total cases.

The death toll has reached 13,699, with 445 new fatalities in a day even as India remained as the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.

The net increase in active cases across India is 4,936, compared with 1,182 on Sunday. States that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (2,093), Delhi (1,218), Tamil Nadu (1,041), Telangana (498), and Andhra Pradesh (322).

With 9,440 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved to 55.8%; the death rate is unchanged at 3.2%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,885, 445 deaths and 9,440 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases has risen to 4.5%.

India’s 5-day moving average of the daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 3.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases has increased to 19.5 days, and for active cases has fallen to 24.1 days. Doubling time for deaths, meanwhile, stands at 21 days.

The states and UTs that have seen their respective sharpest single-day spikes in total cases are Tamil Nadu (2,532), Uttar Pradesh (1,137), Telangana (730), Andhra Pradesh (547), Assam (484), Karnataka (453), Chhattisgarh (234), Odisha (304), and Kerala (133).

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (3,870), Delhi (3,000), Tamil Nadu (2,532), Uttar Pradesh (1,137), and Telangana (730).

Among states with more than 5,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Telangana (47.8%), Andhra Pradesh (48.1%), Maharashtra (49.8%), Haryana (52.3%, and Tamil Nadu (55.2%).

Five most affected states by a total tally of cases are Maharashtra (132,075), Delhi (59,746), Tamil Nadu (59,377), Gujarat (27,260), and Uttar Pradesh (17,731).

Maharashtra, the most affected state, has reported a net addition of 3,870 cases. Its total tally has reached 132,075, which is 31% of all cases in India.

Tamil Nadu, which has reported a jump of 2,532 cases, its highest in a day, has added more than 1,500 cases on each of the past 15 days, aggregating 26,693 cases, or nearly 50% of its total, in these 15 days alone.

Delhi has seen its tally increasing by 3,000, including 63 deaths. In the past 7 days alone, it has added 16,917 cases or 28.3% of all its total.

Uttar Pradesh has reported its first addition of more than 1,000 cases in a day. It has added 1,137 cases to take its total to 17,731.