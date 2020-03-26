Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Mohalla clinics will continue to function in the national capital but with all precautions.

His assertion came as a doctor at a Mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi tested positive for Coronavirus.

The doctor and four others including his wife and daughter tested positive for the virus after they reportedly came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately a Mohalla clinic doctor is tested positive, but Delhi government won’t shut clinics as this would cause lot of inconvenience to people. Mohalla clinic will remain open,” said the Chief Minister at a press briefing flanked by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal added that the government will ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

Mohalla clinics are community health centres set up by the Delhi government that offer primary healthcare services to economically weaker sections of society.

A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.

With the new cases of COVID-19, the tally has gone up to 36 in the national capital. One person has died of the infection.

Further, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has decided to allow shops and establishments providing essential services, including grocery shops, to operate 24×7 to prevent overcrowding. This will require no additional permits and licenses.

Food home delivery services have also been allowed, said the CM adding that delivery persons can show their ID cards to move around.

The Delhi government has issued a notice, listing the online retailers/operators that will be allowed to operate amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus in Delhi. These include Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Faasos, among others.

The Delhi Police has also issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners of Police, asking them to ensure hassle free movement of personnel and vehicles of e-retailers delivering essential services and goods.

He also appealed to the people to stay at their homes and not wander outside during these 21 days of lockdown.