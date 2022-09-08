Delhi Metro to provide bus services for Central Vista from Sep 9

From 9 September, Friday, the Delhi Metro will provide bus service for those visiting India Gate/Central Vista. 6 buses will be operated on the route which will be available for visitors from 5 PM & the last pick-up will be at 9 PM.

The electric buses deployed will pick up visitors from Bhairon Road & will drop them off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium C hexagon from where the India Gate/Central Vista can be accessed by walk. This facility will be available initially for a week.

Taking to a microblogging site, Delhi Metro informed about this plan and added, “Delhi Metro will provide bus service for those visiting India Gate/Central Vista from 9th September 2022 after the inauguration of CentralVista 6 buses will be operated on the route which will be available for visitors from 5 PM & the last pick up will be at 9 PM.”

https://twitter.com/OfficialDMRC/status/1567781395652841472

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate ‘Central Vista’ in the National Capital today, the ceremony will witness huge participation, particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.

Besides, the PM will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion. These steps align with PM’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in Amrit Kaal: ‘remove any trace of colonial mindset’.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue have been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. It lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture, and adequate parking space.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, DelhiTrafficPolice has made special arrangements for the convenience of the public and general traffic has been diverted from the following roads from 6 PM to 9 PM.