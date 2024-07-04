Number of devotees visiting Kashi rise by 45 % in first half of year

Kashi Vishwanath temple witnessed a 45.76 per cent increase in the number of devotees and tourists visiting the city and 24.66 per cent rise in the offerings at the shrine compared to the first half of 2023, latest statistics revealed.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said on Thursday that from January to June 2024, as many as 33,494,933 devotees visited Baba Vishwanath while during the same period in 2023, total 22,979,137 devotees visited the temple, marking an increase of 10,515,796 people this year.

Additionally, offerings at the Dham in the first half of 2024, rose to Rs 47,74,13,890 as compared to Rs 38,29,77,214 in the same period last year, showing an increase of Rs 9,44,36,676.

