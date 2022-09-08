Traffic to remain diverted ahead of Central Vista inauguration

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate ‘Central Vista’ in the National Capital, the ceremony will witness huge participation, particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, DelhiTrafficPolice has made special arrangements for the convenience of the public and general traffic has been diverted from the following roads from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Besides, the PM will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion. These steps align with PM’s second ‘Panch Pran’ for New India in Amrit Kaal: ‘remove any trace of colonial mindset’.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue have been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. It lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture, and adequate parking space.

Delhi Police took to Twitter and added, “For the inauguration of Central Vista today, special arrangements have been made for traffic from 6 pm to 9 pm. In view of the crowd gathering on this occasion, it is appealed to all of you to use the guided paths keeping in mind the stipulated time. DCP Traffic (New Delhi) has given complete information.”