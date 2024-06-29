Delhi Metro records over 69 lakh passenger journeys on June 28

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded over 69 lakh passenger journeys on June 28, even as the Metro services operated without any disruption with a punctuality of 99.95 percent despite the heavy rains that lashed the city and its peripheries.

“On Friday, 28th June 2024, the passenger journeys recorded by DMRC was 69,36,425. A day earlier on Thursday (27th June 2024) the passenger journeys were 62,58,072,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Saturday.

Therefore, on Friday the Delhi Metro recorded an increase of almost 7 lakh additional passenger journeys which indicates that a lot of passengers preferred to use the Metro instead of their private vehicles or other modes of travel due to the heavy rainfall in the city.

Despite some hindrances caused by minor waterlogging outside station premises and entry/exit points, DMRC continued to provide regular services throughout the day yesterday with an excellent punctuality of over 99 percent even though road traffic was completely thrown out of gear due to the rainfall.