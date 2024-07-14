Delhi Metro to conduct ’10th Online Customer Satisfaction Survey’

The Delhi Metro will be conducting the “10th Online Customer Satisfaction Survey – 2024” from July 15 (Monday) to August 14 (Wednesday).

The main objective of the survey is to collect feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities, a DMRC spokesperson said on Sunday.

A detailed feedback will be obtained from participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements, if any.

“Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC’s official website www.delhimetrorail.com and submit their inputs by clicking on the given links placed on the home page of the website,” the spokesperson said.

The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi. It includes seven topics on which the feedback is sought.

The survey links on all the topics will be available on DMRC’s website for one month only for filling up by the participants.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on important aspects of Metro functioning such as Availability & Accessibility, Facilities offered to customers, Information, Quality of Services, Customer Services, Outside Metro Station Area, and Security, Safety & Comfort

The survey is being conducted to find out what passengers think of the services being provided to the passengers. “The results of the survey will be helpful for assessing and making necessary improvements in various components of the Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received,” the spokesperson added.