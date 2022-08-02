Delhi LG Vinai Saxena pulls up probe agencies over pending graft cases

Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Saxena has taken a serious view of procedural lapses and delays by investigating agencies like the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in course of investigation into complaints/cases of corruption against government officials.

Saxena has also expressed displeasure over the concerned departments not furnishing/delaying comments sought by the investigating agencies in complaints against their officials.

LG Vinai Saxena has called for an explanation by concerned officers of the ACB for all matters pending for more than one year and asked the department to furnish a list of all such cases, citing reasons for pendency to his Secretariat.

He issued strict instructions to the DoV and all the departments to carefully consider all cases and complaints referred to them for comments and examination and ensure that the same are provided within a fixed timeframe after judicious application of mind.

The LG’s directions came in wake of several cases of alleged corruption against government officials that were put up to him and displayed serious non-application of mind and inordinate delays by the departments and agencies concerned. While there were many cases of investigation pending since as long as 2012 – 2017, in others, the administrative departments had not furnished their comments and in some the DoV had submitted self-contradictory recommendations for grant of sanction.

Advising the DoV to ensure that requests from ACB are submitted for his consideration only after due diligence by the concerned administrative departments against whose official the complaint has been made, LG Vinai Saxena has instructed that comments of the administrative department should be put on record without fail and it should be ensured that the recommendations made by the various agencies are to farthest possible extent, not in variance of each other and are not self contradictory.