Delhi LG reminds nation of its obligation toward doctors

In his message on Doctors’ Day, Lt. Governor V K Saxena paid glowing tribute to the profession that, he said, has the onerous responsibility of saving lives and shaping a nation’s health. He said it’s time they were provided with the best possible service conditions, work environment and professional security.

Ever since he took over as Lt. Governor of Delhi, Saxena has been quietly but steadily working on ending the rampant adhocism in the public health infrastructure of the National Capital. He demands augmenting and enhancing long-pending personnel requirements in the medical profession in different hospitals run by the Government of Delhi.

After having approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka, the Lt. Governor, on Thursday, gave a go-ahead to the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones. Posts have been lying vacant since as far back as 2011 and 2012 in many instances and are being operated on an Adhoc basis. This decision is expected to lead to a permanent appointment on 76 posts in Dr. B S Ambedkar Medical College, 40 posts in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, nine posts in Maulana Azad Medical College and three posts in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The posts that have now been made permanent include those of assistant professors — orthopedics, senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident, staff nurses, clinical instructors, radiographers, etc. among others.

The LG has instructed officials to carry out the process of filling all vacancies, unduly pending for years, at the earliest and get his approval. While on one hand, it would ensure better services to the people at large, it would serve as a much-needed morale booster to medical professionals on the other.