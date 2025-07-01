PM Modi extends wishes on Doctors’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended his best wishes to medical practitioners across the country on Doctors’ Day, praising their exceptional contributions to India’s healthcare infrastructure.

In a heartfelt message shared on handle X, PM Modi acknowledged the dexterity, diligence, and compassion of doctors, calling them “protectors of health and pillars of humanity.”

“Best wishes to all hardworking doctors on #DoctorsDay. Our doctors have made a mark for their dexterity and diligence,” he said in his post.

Stating that “equally notable is their spirit of compassion,” the Prime Minister said: “They are truly protectors of health and pillars of humanity. Their contribution in strengthening India’s healthcare infrastructure is indeed exceptional. “

The Prime Minister’s message is not just a tribute to the tireless efforts and dedication of doctors in providing quality healthcare to citizens but also serve as a reminder of the crucial role doctors play in India’s healthcare system.