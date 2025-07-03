Central Bank of India celebrates Doctors’ Day

Central Bank of India, Kolkata zonal office, under the leadership of zonal head, P C Khurana, celebrated Doctors’ Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The event was marked by staff actively participating in felicitating doctors throughout the zone.

The zonal head himself visited Vivicity Hospitals and Salt Lake Hospital, presenting small tokens of appreciation to the white army. Almost around hundred doctors were felicitated by the Kolkata zonal office. This gesture highlighted the bank’s appreciation for the tireless efforts and dedication of medical professionals.

Advertisement

This year’s theme, “Caring for Caregivers,” resonated deeply with the bank’s initiative to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of doctors.

Advertisement

The event was attended by deputy zonal head Sandipan Dasgupta, DGM Raj Kokil Singh, AGM Manoj Kumar, and AGM Naresh Thakur.

Through this initiative, the Central Bank of India, Kolkata zonal office, expressed its deepest gratitude to doctors for their selfless service and commitment to healthcare.