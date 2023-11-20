Delhi LG clears enrolment of over 10,000 new home guards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday cleared enrolment of over 10,000 new home guards. The personnel will be recruited by March next year.

“Beginning soon, the process of enrolment of more than 10,000 personnel in Delhi Home Guards will be set rolling and by March, 2024, these freshly recruited personnel will be on the rolls, through an open, fair and transparent selection process, which will have extra credits for Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs). Once enrolled, these Home Guard Volunteers will be getting about Rs 25,000 every month,” an official statement from the LG Office said.

Saxena, who chaired a meeting to review the enrolment of 10,285 new home guard volunteers, directed officials to squeeze timelines of the enrolment process from June, 2024 to March, 2024, ensure transparency in selection, provide 10 bonus points to ex-CDVs and complete the entire enrolment process at a fast pace by putting into place more teams and locations to complete the physical test process, the statement said.

The Delhi lieutenant governor also directed that the age limit for enrolment into Home Guards be brought down to 45 years from the existing 60 years, in line with the maximum age limit in other states and to ensure that the personnel enrolled served the purpose of acting as auxiliary to the regular police force.

“The minimum qualification for getting enrolled has also been raised from Class-X to Class-XII in line with the required minimum qualification for appointment of constables in Delhi Police,” the statement said.

As a special measure meant to provide opportunities to the CDVs, Saxena has directed that a quota in terms of providing 10 extra marks be given to them for the purpose of preferential selection.

“15 teams comprising a senior officer each of the district administration, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will serve as the Board to assess the physical efficiency of the candidates, who have applied at 10 locations. This would ensure that the selection and screening process is completed with speed. To ensure transparency, this entire process will be videographed through CCTV cameras installed at all the locations,” the statement said.

Once the candidates clear the physical efficiency test, they will become eligible for the Computer-based Entrance Test (CBT). The enrolment process is expected to begin soon with the issuance of advertisement and the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test (PMET) will begin in the first week of February, 2024.

“The CBT, following the PMET will be completed thereafter and the final results will be out by March, 2024,” the statement added.