Delhi L-G orders police crackdown on illegal immigrants after attack on Saif Ali Khan

Following an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and subsequent findings related to the incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has expressed concerns over the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in criminal activities in the national capital. He has directed the Delhi Police to initiate a special campaign to identify such illegal immigrants.

In a communication to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday, the L-G emphasized the need for the campaign to be executed in “mission mode,” utilizing print and social media to raise public awareness about the importance of verifying the identities of construction workers, laborers, and house helps —particularly those offering services at lower wages — to enhance public safety.

“The Lieutenant Governor has taken note of a serious criminal incident in Mumbai involving a high-profile Bollywood actor, where a Bangladeshi national was implicated in housebreaking and assault. Reports indicate that the individual was living under a false identity and employed at a restaurant,” the communication stated.

The L-G’s letter also highlighted the role of organized syndicates and vested interest groups in facilitating the settlement of illegal immigrants and securing their employment using forged documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards.

The L-G advised that Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Shopkeeper Associations be sensitized about the importance of verifying the backgrounds of individuals before employing them. The communication also called for suitable legal action in cases of non-compliance.