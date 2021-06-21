On Monday, the infection rate in Delhi hit the lowest mark since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the national capital.

Of the total 57,128 samples sent for the testing, only 89 (0.16 per cent) turned positive for the viral infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 11 more people lost their lives to the Covid-19.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,925, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Meanwhile, in terms of cases, this is the lowest daily tally of the Covid-19 cases the national capital recorded in 2021 so far.

Delhi had reported the first case of Covid-19 on March 1 last year. On February 16, the city had reported 94 cases, its lowest till the tally fell further to 89 on Monday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,128 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,32,381 in the national capital, including 14,05,460 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,996, of which 563 are in home isolation.