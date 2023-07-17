Delhi govt approves development of industrial area in Kanjhawala

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to transform the national capital into an industrial hub and generate new employment opportunities for the youth.

In line with the directives of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has approved the issuance of a notification to declare 920 acres of land in Kanjhawala as an industrial area.

The proposed industrial area will be one of the largest in Delhi, contributing to the economic growth of the city and creating employment opportunities for a substantial number of individuals.

Advertisement

Bhardwaj emphasised the government’s commitment to providing modern and essential amenities in Delhi’s industrial areas. In pursuit of Kejriwal’s vision of establishing the capital as an industrial hub, the Delhi government has authorised the issuance of a notification designating Kanjhawala Industrial Estate for development as an industrial area.

The move is expected to stimulate economic activities in Delhi and offer countless employment prospects for the youth. Spanning approximately 920 acres of land, the Kanjhawala industrial area will present a golden opportunity for the industries to establish their businesses.

The development of the Kanjhawala industrial area is expected to foster regular industrial growth in the capital. This initiative will effectively address the issue of illegal operations conducted by numerous industrial units, which often result in accidents and uncontrolled pollution in commercial and residential areas.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will provide essential services, including road networks, sewage and drainage systems, solid waste management systems, fire fighting systems, and electricity in the industrial area. The comprehensive development of the area aims to facilitate the growth of industries and generate an increasing number of employment opportunities.