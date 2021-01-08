The Delhi government on Friday announced that passengers arriving from United Kingdom will be sent for seven day institutional quarantine before home isolation even if they test negative for coronavirus.

This decision by AAP led Delhi government comes at a time when flight operations have been resumed from Britain after a two-week ban. An Air India flight from UK landed in Delhi on Friday morning with 250 passengers amid the growing concern of the fast spreading mutant strain of coronavirus that emerged from UK.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Delhi government takes important decisions. All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for seven days followed by 7 days home quarantine,”

The government had suspended flight operations to and from UK on December 23. The total cases of the new UK variant has claimed to 82.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged the central government to extend the suspension of flight operation till January 31 to prevent the spread of the new mutant coronavirus strain.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had tweeted, “The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in UK, I would urge central government to extend the ban till January 31,”

He further added, “With great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation in control. UK’s COVID situation is very serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk?”

In Delhi, 13 people have tested positive for the new mutant coronavirus strain.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri had said that 30 fights will operate every week, which will have 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. The government released a new set of SOP for passengers from UK which requires them to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival. Passengers have to carry a Covid-19 negative reports which is 72 hours before journey. They have to quarantine for 14 days even if they test negative.