Delhi: Four injured after car loses control in Greater Kailash area

Four people were injured after a car lost control and hit a parked car in Greater Kailash’s Masjid Moth area in the national capital on Sunday, an official said.

“A call was received at Chittaranjan Park police station on Sunday regarding the accident at Masjid Moth which was being driven by a woman, that hit another car parked on the roadside,” Delhi police said.

Meanwhile, four people sustained injuries while walking on the road.

“The impact was so intense that the car further hit four passersby identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar Gargate (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin Kolhapuri,” Delhi police said.

“They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Hospital for treatment and MLCs of all injured persons are being prepared,” they added.

Moreover, legal action under relevant sections of the IPC will be taken. “The woman driver has also been sent to the hospital along with her family members for medical examination,” the official said.

Further investigation is underway.