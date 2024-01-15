Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, asking her to appear for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sources say that the federal probe agency has sought to question the former Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter to find out about her alleged role with regard to the Delhi liquor, which was scrapped.

Last year in March, the ED had summoned Kavitha in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam.

She was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the said case back in the year 2022 in the month of December.

A couple of days ago, on January 13, the federal agency had summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the fourth time in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities with regard to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal has been asked to join for questioning as part of the investigation on January 18 this time. So far, Delhi CM has skipped the ED summons three times.

Kejriwal was issued the first summons by the ED in October 2023, asking him to appear on November 2, and then subsequently on sent on December 18, asking him to appear for questioning on December 21, and the third time the summons were sent on December 22, asking the AAP chief to join questioning on January 3.