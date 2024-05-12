PDS scam: ED seeks active ration card count from food dept

The central investigative agency, ED (Enforcement Directorate) wants to know the number of active ration cards in the state.

Additionally, they are seeking information on the total number of ration cards before 2019 and the current count. They also inquired about the number of ration cards invalidated during the digitization process. Furthermore, they’re investigating if benefits are being passed on to the card holders even after their demise or if illegal ration withdrawals are being made. They also want to ascertain if there has been any irregularity in ration distribution through deceased ration cards. Additionally, they’re interested in knowing the number of active ration cards to gauge the actual demand for ration in the state. However, they’re currently awaiting responses from the state food department.

According to ED sources, through these questions they want to determine whether there has been any malpractice in ration distribution through ration cards. During the investigation of ration malpractices, ED investigators found instances where rice or flour was not provided as per entitlements. Moreover, there have been instances of clandestine ration transfers from suppliers to dealers. Ration has been sold to dealers at a 10 per cent discount per transaction. Therefore, ED seeks to ascertain if excess ration withdrawals have also occurred through bogus ration cards. The ED is already investigating allegations of corruption in the distribution of ration in the state.

Advertisement

The former food minister, Jyotipriyo Mallick has already been arrested in connection with the case, along with several close associates, including prominent businessman Bakibur Rahman. However, the investigation is still on. According to sources, the ED needs answers to several questions related to ration card issues in the state for their investigation.