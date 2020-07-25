The Delhi Customs, IGI Airport, has booked a case of smuggling of Foreign Cigarettes (3700 Dandas) without pictorial warning imprinted on them on 23rd July, 2020 by 13 Indian passengers stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19. The passengers were travelling from Dubai to Delhi via Flight No. EK-510 and arrived at 09:05 am on 23.07.2020 at T-3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. These 13 Indian passengers were intercepted after they had crossed the Green Channel.

The said recovered cigarettes have been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962. The collective value of the seized goods is Rs. 66,60,000/- (Rupees Sixty Six Lakhs Sixty Thousand).

The 13 Indian passangers have been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are under progress.