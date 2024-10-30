Delhi Customs arrests four passengers at IGI for possessing narcotic substances

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here arrested four Indian passengers for smuggling green-coloured narcotic substances suspected to be ganja, marijuana (Hydroponic Weed).

The passengers arrived from Phuket, Thailand were caught during a baggage search at Terminal 3 of the airport.

Upon examination, 29 transparent polythene packets containing the suspected narcotic substance were found concealed in four trolley bags.

Advertisement

The total weight of the substance was 1.1 kg, having a market value estimated to be around Rs. 9.91 crores, stated a Custom official.

The passengers were arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.