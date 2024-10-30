Delhi Customs arrests four passengers at IGI for possessing narcotic substances

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here arrested four Indian passengers for smuggling green-coloured narcotic substances suspected to be ganja, marijuana (Hydroponic Weed).
The passengers arrived from Phuket, Thailand were caught during a baggage search at Terminal 3 of the airport.
Upon examination, 29 transparent polythene packets containing the suspected narcotic substance were found concealed in four trolley bags.
The total weight of the substance was 1.1 kg, having a market value estimated to be around Rs. 9.91 crores, stated a Custom official.
The passengers were arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.