A Delhi court deferred the judgment in the alleged sexual and physical assault case in a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur last year, by a month on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar deferred the verdict till January 14 as the judge Saurabh Kulshrestha was on leave on Thursday.

Earlier also the court had deferred the order by a month till December 12, as 20 accused in the case, who are lodged in Tihar jail, could not be brought to the court premises due to lawyers’ strike. The lawyers’ strike was due to clash in the Tis Hazari court complex on a minor argument between a lawyer and police.

The incident was unfolded after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government in May 2018. The report highlighted the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home.

An FIR was registered against Brajesh Thakur in connection with 15 women and children missing from his Muzaffarnagar shelter homes.