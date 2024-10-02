Delhi: CM orders special audit of DISCOMs on pension surcharge issue

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has ordered a special audit of the power distribution companies to look into the pension surcharge issue, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The audit, which will be conducted by auditors approved by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), aims to ensure greater transparency in the pension process of the Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB).

Emphasising the government’s commitment for the welfare of pensioners, CM Atishi stated that the well-being of DVB pensioners, who have served the people of Delhi for decades, is a top priority.

The audit is expected to bring accountability and clarity to the funding and distribution of pension benefits, ensuring that pensioners receive the support they deserve, she added.

CM has directed the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to conduct a special audit of all electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) in the national capital to safeguard the pension benefits of more than 20,000 pensioners of the DVB and increase transparency.

This audit will be conducted by CAG-approved auditors and will take stock of the ‘Pension Surcharge,’ which is levied on electricity bills in the state.

The main objective of this audit is to track the funds collected as pension surcharge and ensure that they are being properly utilised for the funding of pensions and related benefits for the retired employees of the DVB, the statement added.

Atishi said: “The well-being of the pensioners of the Delhi Vidyut Board is our priority. This special audit will bring transparency to the entire pension process. The pensioners of the DVB have served the people of Delhi for decades, and now, at this stage of life, it is our responsibility to ensure better facilities for them. We will ensure that all their interests are safeguarded.”