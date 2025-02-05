“A battle between good and evil,” says Atishi as Delhi votes

Appealing to all the people of Delhi to cast their votes, Chief Minister Atishi Wednesday said that the assembly election in the national capital was a battle between the good and the evil.

In a social media post on X, “Today’s election in Delhi is not just an election, it is a battle of ‘Dharma’. This is a battle between good and evil. It’s a battle between work and hooliganism. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to cast their vote. Vote for work, vote for goodness. Truth will prevail.” Advertisement

Her remarks came as voting is underway across all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. Advertisement

Atishi is contesting the elections from Delhi’s Kalkaji assembly constituency as a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party. She is pitted against Congress’ Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

A day before polls, Atishi was booked by Delhi Police over alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). A case was also registered against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhrui’s son, Manish Bidhuri for violating the MCC.

More than 1.56 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 699 candidates, including CM Atishi, as the polling is being held across 13,766 polling stations in 70 assembly seats.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is fighting with its back against the wall due to factors like anti-incumbency and corruption charges against its top leaders.

The BJP, on the other hand, is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to recapture power in the national capital, where it has remained in opposition for the past 27 years.

The Congress has also put its best foot forward, contesting the election alone, despite being part of the INDIA bloc with the AAP at the national level. A total of 1,09,955 personnel, including 68,733 polling officials, have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections.