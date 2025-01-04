Gupta accuses Atishi of misleading Delhi traders

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Saturday accused Chief Minister Atishi of misleading the traders after she reportedly promised to revamp prominent markets in the national capital.

Attacking the CM, he said, “Atishi is misleading Delhi’s traders with false promises. Her promises to revamp Delhi’s markets are unlikely to be fulfilled because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government only deals in lies and empty assurances.”

Claiming that in the 2022-23 Budget, the government had promised to transform five markets in Delhi, he said the promise remains unfulfilled even three years later.The Leader of Opposition asserted that not only has the redevelopment not taken place, but these markets are also struggling with lack of basic amenities

“The government has not started the redevelopment of even one market. The AAP government cannot even provide basic facilities in these markets,” he lamented.The government showed dreams to Delhiites and traders, but these dreams never progressed beyond announcements, he alleged.

Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP leader said, “Atishi should drop these old election gimmicks, as these false promises will not yield results for AAP. AAP is headed for defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.”

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early this year.