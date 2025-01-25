Atishi unfurls national flag on RD eve, highlights govt’s achievements

On the eve of Republic Day, Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday unfurled the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium at a ceremony organized by the Delhi government where she highlighted her government’s key initiatives in areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.

In her address, she spoke about the efforts made by the Delhi government to improve the quality of life for its residents.

She emphasized that Delhi is the only state in the country that allocates 25 per cent of its budget to education. “Children from government schools, once deprived of opportunities, are now entering premier institutions like IITs and AIIMS,” she stated.

Highlighting healthcare advancements, the CM said the government provides free medical services, with no cost borne by patients for treatments. She also mentioned the establishment of Mohalla Clinics to make healthcare more accessible.

Moreover, she also lauded the round the clock electricity supply in the city.

Giving the details about the infrastructure advancements, she claimed that 38 flyovers have been built over the last decade and that the metro network has expanded to 450 kilometers, enhancing connectivity across the city.

Women’s empowerment was another focal point of her speech. She noted that free bus travel for women has benefited 11 lakh women daily, increasing their participation in the workforce and educational opportunities.

Reflecting on the vision of freedom fighters and Babasaheb Ambedkar, Atishi urged citizens to uphold democratic values and work collectively for progress.

The CM emphasized the importance of empowering women, ensuring employment opportunities for youth, and providing quality healthcare for senior citizens.