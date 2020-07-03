Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of late Dr. Aseem Gupta who had recently succumbed to coronavirus and handed over compensation of Rs 1 crore to them.

The 56-year-old anaesthesia specialist in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was deputed to treat coronavirus patients and had tested positive on June 3. He died earlier this week.

After meeting his family, Kejriwal tweeted, “We cannot do anything to bring back the ‘People’s Doctor’, but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex gratia of Rs 1 crore was given to the family today.”

Met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta ji who lost his life to Corona. We cannot do anything to bring back the “People’s Doctor”, but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex gratia of ₹1 crore was given to the family today. pic.twitter.com/YlYCKZ9siy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 3, 2020

While announcing the compensation earlier this week, the Chief Minister had said that there is no value attached to anyone’s life, but the compensation is a small tribute to him on behalf of the people of Delhi and the country.

“He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice,” he said.