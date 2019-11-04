As the air quality index (AQI) crossed the emergency levels in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Delhi and Central government for doing nothing to control air pollution.

“The state machinery is not acting… they are passing the buck to each other… Whether the Centre should do or Delhi should do… it can’t go on like this. It’s too much,” a furious top court bench observed.

The top court observed that “Delhi is choking every year” and the “government is not able to do anything about it”.

“Every year this is happening and this continues for 10-15 days. This is not done in civilized countries. Right to life is most important,” the Supreme Court said.

“It is not the way we can live. Centre should do.. state should do… can’t go on like this. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this,” the bench lashed out.

The apex court also sought to know what the Delhi government and the Centre intend to do to reduce pollution. It further asked Punjab and Haryana to reduce stubble burning.

“States are responsible. Must be made answerable under the law of torts… They are only interested in electioneering. They have no responsibility towards their own people,” Justice Arun Mishra said.

“Everybody is interested in gimmicks and elections,” Justice Mishra added as reasons for air pollution were bundled out.

The Odd-Even road rationing scheme kicked off in Delhi-NCR region on Monday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) value on Monday morning was 437. On Sunday, unprecedented air pollution hovered over 625 AQI across Delhi and hit the 999-mark in parts of the national capital like Bawana. The capital woke up to thick layers of smog and near zero visibility that forced diversion of many flights to Delhi airport on Sunday.

With the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declaring a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed Haryana and Punjab governments for Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. He said that Delhi has turned into a “gas chamber” due to smoke from crop burning in the neighbouring states.