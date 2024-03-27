Delhi BJP protest outside assembly demanding Kejriwal’s resignation

The Delhi unit of the BJP held a demonstration in front of the Legislative Assembly demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED custody in connection with the liquor policy case.

Led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, a group of about 100 party workers from the Mayur Vihar District, along with groups of Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha office bearers, staged a demonstration at the gates of the assembly building.

The protesting party workers, including Sachdeva, were detained by the police and were later released.

The Delhi BJP president said people of Delhi were frustrated watching the political melodramas of the Kejriwal Government; they would teach the AAP a lesson in Lok Sabha elections. “Two ministers of Kejriwal are already in jail, and soon Ms Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj may land in jail for issuing fake letters,” he added.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the said case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28 following his arrest on March 21.