Delhi BJP holds massive protest demanding CM’s resignation

A large number of Delhi BJP workers led by president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday staged a massive demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office demanding resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The saffron party activists gathered near Andhra School in ITO area and from there headed towards the AAP office, facing heavy restraint from the police, resulting in many party workers getting injured including Sachdeva, who was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he is admitted and is under observation.

A video surfaced on the social media where Sachdeva is seen on a barricade taking the water cannon head on, while another party leader BJYM Navin Shahdara president Rahul Pandit sustained injury in his leg.

Party activists protested alleged corruption by burning effigies of the Kejriwal government at Bal Bhavan Chowk.

The demonstration was addressed by LoP in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, and other important leaders.

Prior to getting injured, while addressing the party workers, Sachdeva questioned the moral rights of Kejriwal on remaining to be the CM after the HC decision on Tuesday, where his plea against his arrest was rejected by the court.

Sachdeva claimed that the AAP chief earlier used to say that if any party official is caught in allegations, they would resign first and then further action would be taken, and further added that now he should resign without delay.

“The allure of power is so strong today that when Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain went to jail, they resigned, but Kejriwal, who is the kingpin of the entire liquor scam is saying that he will run the government from jail, ” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said, “Those who claimed to be honest earlier have now been proven dishonest.”