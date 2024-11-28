Delhi BJP MLAs meet LG over CAG reports pending tabling in assembly

A delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta met Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena here on Thursday and urged him to ensure that the AAP government presents 12 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly session, which will kick off on Friday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Gupta said they have submitted a memorandum to the LG and requested him to exercise his special powers and direct the AAP government to table the pending CAG reports from 2017-18 to 2021-22 during the Assembly session, as it will be the last session of the current government’s tenure.

He said the memorandum highlights that under Article 151(2) of the Constitution and Rule 48 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi(GNCTD ) Act, the Delhi government is obligated to present these CAG reports in the Assembly.

Gupta said despite repeated warnings and demands from the Opposition, the government has not taken any action on the matter and is yet to table these reports in the Assembly.

Informing that on 20th September, he wrote to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel over the matter, the leader of the Opposition said, “Despite this, the government did not present any CAG reports during the monsoon session, which commenced on 26 September. Even after the Opposition submitted a notice for discussion in the Assembly, the government refused to allow the topic to be debated.”

He stated that the CAG reports are vital documents for assessing the financial and administrative conditions in a democratic system.

According to constitutional provisions, they must be presented in the Assembly after obtaining the LG’s approval. However, the AAP government is deliberately withholding these reports to hide its corrupt practices, Gupta alleged.

The leader of the Opposition said these reports would ensure transparency in governance and provide an account of the government’s expenditures to the public.