Delhi BJP holds key meeting days after assembly poll triumph; CM decision only after Modi’s return

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and the party’s Delhi election in-charge, Baijayant Panda, Wednesday chaired a key meeting of the party’s state unit to assess its performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Senior leaders, including MP Bansuri Swaraj and New Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, were also present at the meeting.

Ahead of the discussions, BJP’s Delhi Unit President Virendraa Sachdeva stated, “We will sit together and analyse the party’s performance in this election.”

The BJP registered a resounding victory, storming back to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

The saffron party’s triumph ended the decade-long rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was reduced to 22 seats, a significant decline from its 62 in 2020.

However, the BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi. The party is expected to make the decision only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his five-day foreign tour.

Referring to the speculation around the name of Delhi CM, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said, “All MLAs will meet the National President in the next two days… Our national leadership will discuss the CM face once PM Narendra Modi comes back (from the US visit).”