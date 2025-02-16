BJP likely to finalize Delhi’s new CM face in legislative party meeting on Monday

As suspense continues over the name of Delhi’s new Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold a legislative party meeting on Monday to finalize the decision regarding the formation of the new government, sources said.

The Chief Minister’s name is expected to be finalized during this meeting.

According to sources, high-level discussions have been underway in Delhi over the past several days to expedite the government formation process.

However, the party leadership has so far refrained from announcing a candidate.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the tragic incident at New Delhi Railway Station last night, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, party MPs from the national capital, and other senior leaders have postponed all political events scheduled for Sunday.

The state unit of the BJP confirmed that events such as workers’ or public felicitation programs and other engagements planned for the day have been postponed.

On Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda chaired a meeting of the party’s general secretaries at the headquarters in New Delhi.

That same day, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hinted that the new Chief Minister’s name would be announced after the central leadership appoints observers. These observers will then chair the legislative party meeting, where the leader will be elected.

Responding to a question about the new government’s formation during a press conference on Saturday, Sachdeva stated, “Once the central leadership appoints observers, the legislative party meeting will take place, and within a couple of days, the good news will be shared.”

Sachdeva’s remarks came on the same day that three AAP councilors joined the BJP ahead of the MCD mayoral election, scheduled to take place in April.