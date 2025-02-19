BJP set to pick Delhi CM at Legislature Party meeting today, swearing-in at noon tomorrow

Amid suspense over Delhi’s next Chief Minister, a crucial meeting of the BJP’s Legislature Party will be held on Wednesday evening where party MLAs will elect their leader. The meeting, scheduled for February 17, was postponed, delaying the announcement of the new Delhi CM.



During the meeting, feedback of the MLAs will be taken by the observers and the announcement of the CM’s name will be announced. The meeting will be held at Delhi BJP’s Pandit Pant Marg office in Lutyens Delhi and the party has directed all its 48 MLAs to reach there sharp at 6 pm.During the meeting, feedback of the MLAs will be taken by the observers and the announcement of the CM’s name will be announced.

Several names, including Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay and Ramesh Bidhuri, are being speculated for the CM post. However, there are also murmurs in the power corridors of the national capital that the BJP might also go for a woman chief minister. However, the final decision will be taken by the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP, which is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, will be held at Ramlila Maidan at 12 noon on Thursday. While preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony, the party has not yet announced who will be the Chief Minister of Delhi.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a dig at the BJP over the delay in CM announcement. AAP leader and caretaker CM Atishi said that the saffron party doesn’t have a chief ministerial candidate and therefore they could not announce the CM name even after 11 days of election results.

Advertisement “Even after 11 days of the election results, the BJP does not have a chief ministerial candidate. This is why the legislative party meeting is being postponed again and again. It is very clear that Modi ji does not trust any of his 48 MLAs,” Atishi said in a post on X.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while the ruling AAP was reduced to just 22. The Congress, for the third consecutive term, failed to open its account.