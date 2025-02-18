Delhi BJP meet tomorrow to finalize Delhi CM face

The Delhi BJP legislature party will meet on Wednesday to decide the next chief minister of the national capital, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Thursday, sources said.

Several meetings and deliberations have been taking place to decide which leader will be getting the top post since the saffron party clinched a big win in the recently concluded assembly elections by defeating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 48 out of the total 70 seats, while the AAP could bag only 22, whereas the Congress failed to open its account.

Advertisement

The saffron party is returning to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, and is set to give a double engine government to the national capital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

This time the BJP has promised the people of Delhi to clean the river Yamuna, for which the work has already commenced with a four point plan.

The saffron party has assured that now the city will move ahead on the road to development.

The BJP had undertaken a spirited poll campaign based on the corruption plank, and hit out at the AAP over its party leaders’ alleged role in the excise policy scam.