As the second COVID-19 wave sweeps through the country creating an increased demand for oxygen supply, the Delhi Government will now set up oxygen cylinders storage at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots.

The health department of the state government issued a notification stating that all DTC bus depots will be used as hubs where oxygen cylinders will be stored and supplied to Covid-19 patients in home isolation and in case of emergency at hospitals in their vicinity.

11 DTC bus depots have been selected for life saving oxygen cylinders storage. Each depot has been allocated as many as 20 filled cylinders which will be provided in exchange of empty cylinders after approval from the concerned district magistrate.

“The district magistrate may also utilize the flexibility quota of 10 percent to fill up buffer stock cylinders and utilize the same judicially to cater any SOS calls received, till the cylinder pool is made large enough to cater to all individuals,” the notification issued by the Delhi government stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi government on Tuesday set up a 24X7 emergency helpline for hospitals and other healthcare institutions. The Delhi government has appointed 3 IAS officers and more than 20 call centre executives to ensure smooth functioning of Oxygen supply and distribution.

The officials said that the oxygen supply on Tuesday touched 450 metric tonnes and will be augmented to 500 metric tonnes by Thursday.

The officials informed that the demand for oxygen in Delhi will reach approximately 976 metric tonnes by May 11.

Delhi has recorded 338 Covid-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent.

(With IANS inputs)