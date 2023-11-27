Delhi: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti files complaint over a bid to steal his phone

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over an incident where a person tried to steal his mobile phone and later hurt a party worker with a blade.

The AAP MLA in his complaint has asked the police to investigate the matter by registering the case under various sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, suspecting that the same could be a part of a bid to attack him.

“I started having the prasad. Suddenly I saw one boy, seemingly unkept, sitting on a chair next to me and suddenly he took my mobile phone from my side pocket and started running towards the outside. On my shouting people interfered and caught him,” Bharti stated in his complaint to the SHO of Malviya Nagar Police Station.

“Though the phone was recovered, he took out a blade from his pocket and tried to attack me but before he could reach me, Mr Parveen Paul, who is a local resident as well as old volunteer of Aam Aadmi Party and working these days as secretary to area councilor Ms Leena Kumar, attempted to stop him and got hurt with the wound in his hand,” Bharti further mentioned in the letter.

Bharti has told the police that the person who tried to run after taking his phone was stopped by the local party worker in his constituency, whom the person attacked with a blade.

The AAP MLA had gone to Jhulelal Mandir for receiving prasad, after spending time while participating in ‘Nagar Kirtans’ organized on the occasion of the Gurpurab of Sikh Guru Guru Nanak Dev Ji in his constituency.

He has also said that nothing of this kind happened to him during the past nine years, suspecting that it could be more than stealing his phone.

Meanwhile, the police said that they have received the MLA’s complaint.

Police said they have identified the person in connection with the complaint, and added that he has been involved in three cases of theft and robbery under Tughlaq Road Police Station.

As per the statement, offence under Sections 394 and 411 of IPC is made out so far, a police official said. A case may be registered and further investigation will be taken up accordingly, he added.