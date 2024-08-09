Delegation of Muslim clerics meets Rijiju, welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met a delegation of Muslim clerics who appreciated the Central govedrnment’s move to amend the Waqf Act.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was also present in the meeting.

This meeting came a day after Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after Opposition parties objected to its provision.

Rijiju said on the occasion that the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is “joyous”, adding that a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) has been formed. “It is joyous that after the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, I was able to meet the representatives of the Muslim community, he said.

“Today, the entire team of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, under the leadership of Syed Naseruddin Chishty, met me…After speaking with everyone, I can tell you that the provision of the Waqf Amendment Bill was welcomed by them. They also gave suggestions that all the dargahs in India have some demands, so the sovernment should take note of it…Provision has been made for the representation of all sections of the Muslim community,” the Union minister said.

“The JPC has been formed…I have requested them (the delegation) to present their points before the JPC too…It is a matter of joy for us to welcome the Bill,” Rijiju said.

Founder-Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) Syed Naseruddin Chishty said they appreciate the decision of the government of India to move the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before Parliament.

“A delegation of 11-12 people — who are Sajjadanshin of different dargahs from various states — met the Minister (Kiren Rijiju) and thanked him. It was a long-awaited demand by All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and various other organizations also. We appreciate the decision of the Government of India for moving the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before the Parliament…Some of the sections that have been mentioned in it, the more they are appreciated the less it is,” Chishty said.

“This will bring transparency. Misuse of funds will be put to a stop…I think a very good Bill will come out once everyone’s doubts have been resolved…All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council had demanded that a Dargah Board be formed. There is provision for different Boards. We have given a memorandum to the Minister, and he has assured us of a provision for Dargah Board,” Chishty said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.